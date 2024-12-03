Serina Therapeutics Stock Soars Pre-Market On $10M Equity Deal To Fund Parkinson’s Trials: Retail Sentiment Explodes

The financing is structured in two tranches, with the first $5 million tranche already received on Nov. 27, and the second tranche due by Jan. 31, 2025.

Shares of Serina Therapeutics, Inc. surged over 15% in pre-market trading on Tuesday, positioning the clinical-stage biotech stock to hit its highest level in over a month.

The jump follows Serina’s announcement of a $10 million equity financing agreement with strategic shareholder JuvVentures (UK), aimed at propelling its SER-252 program for advanced Parkinson’s disease into clinical trials.

Under the deal, Serina will issue one million shares of common stock at $10 per share, a significant 120% premium to its Nov. 26 closing price and a 110% premium from Monday’s closing price.

The financing is structured in two tranches, with the first $5 million tranche already received on Nov. 27, and the second tranche due by Jan. 31, 2025.

The funds will support the advancement of SER-252, an investigational therapy developed using Serina’s proprietary drug optimization technology.

Designed to deliver continuous dopaminergic stimulation (CDS), SER-252 aims to mitigate levodopa-related motor complications, such as dyskinesia, while increasing “on time” and reducing “off time” in patients with advanced Parkinson’s disease.

The therapy integrates a wearable drug delivery platform, which provides long-acting subcutaneous delivery of CDS without causing skin reactions, enhancing both comfort and convenience for patients.

SET sentiment and message volume on Dec 3 premarket as of 8:00 am ET | source: Stocktwits

Retail investors were quick to rally behind the stock on Stocktwits, where sentiment turned ‘extremely bullish’ before the opening bell, with message volume surging.

Still, Serina’s stock remains down over 67% year-to-date,

