Serina Therapeutics Stock Soars Pre-Market On $10M Equity Deal To Fund Parkinson’s Trials: Retail Sentiment Explodes

The financing is structured in two tranches, with the first $5 million tranche already received on Nov. 27, and the second tranche due by Jan. 31, 2025.

Serina Therapeutics Stock Soars Pre-Market On $10M Equity Deal To Fund Parkinson’s Trials: Retail Sentiment Explodes
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 6:44 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 6:44 PM IST

Shares of Serina Therapeutics, Inc. surged over 15% in pre-market trading on Tuesday, positioning the clinical-stage biotech stock to hit its highest level in over a month. 

The jump follows Serina’s announcement of a $10 million equity financing agreement with strategic shareholder JuvVentures (UK), aimed at propelling its SER-252 program for advanced Parkinson’s disease into clinical trials.

Under the deal, Serina will issue one million shares of common stock at $10 per share, a significant 120% premium to its Nov. 26 closing price and a 110% premium from Monday’s closing price.

The financing is structured in two tranches, with the first $5 million tranche already received on Nov. 27, and the second tranche due by Jan. 31, 2025. 

The funds will support the advancement of SER-252, an investigational therapy developed using Serina’s proprietary drug optimization technology. 

Designed to deliver continuous dopaminergic stimulation (CDS), SER-252 aims to mitigate levodopa-related motor complications, such as dyskinesia, while increasing “on time” and reducing “off time” in patients with advanced Parkinson’s disease. 

The therapy integrates a wearable drug delivery platform, which provides long-acting subcutaneous delivery of CDS without causing skin reactions, enhancing both comfort and convenience for patients.

SET sentiment and message volume on Dec 3 premarket.png SET sentiment and message volume on Dec 3 premarket as of 8:00 am ET | source: Stocktwits

Retail investors were quick to rally behind the stock on Stocktwits, where sentiment turned ‘extremely bullish’ before the opening bell, with message volume surging. 

Still, Serina’s stock remains down over 67% year-to-date,

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

PTC Therapeutics Stock Eyes Further Rally After Price-Target Hikes On Huntington’s Therapy Deal With Novartis: Retail Buzz Grows

PTC Therapeutics Stock Eyes Further Rally After Price-Target Hikes On Huntington’s Therapy Deal With Novartis: Retail Buzz Grows

Credo Technology Hits ‘Inflection Point,’ Stock Eyes Record High on Earnings Beat: Retail’s Plugged In

Credo Technology Hits ‘Inflection Point,’ Stock Eyes Record High on Earnings Beat: Retail’s Plugged In

Scotiabank Stock Wavers On Slim NII Growth, Asset Quality Dip: Retail Sentiment Sinks To 1-Year Low

Scotiabank Stock Wavers On Slim NII Growth, Asset Quality Dip: Retail Sentiment Sinks To 1-Year Low

Super Micro Stock Rallies In Premarket Amid Ongoing Momentum, Retail Jumps To Bullish Camp

Super Micro Stock Rallies In Premarket Amid Ongoing Momentum, Retail Jumps To Bullish Camp

Box Stock Gains Ground Ahead Of Q3 Earnings: Retail Takes A Cautious Stance

Box Stock Gains Ground Ahead Of Q3 Earnings: Retail Takes A Cautious Stance

Recent Stories

PTC Therapeutics Stock Eyes Further Rally After Price-Target Hikes On Huntington’s Therapy Deal With Novartis: Retail Buzz Grows

PTC Therapeutics Stock Eyes Further Rally After Price-Target Hikes On Huntington’s Therapy Deal With Novartis: Retail Buzz Grows

MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi groove to 'Pahadi' songs, fans adore beautiful moment; WATCH viral video shk

MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi groove to 'Pahadi' songs, fans adore beautiful moment; WATCH viral video

Credo Technology Hits ‘Inflection Point,’ Stock Eyes Record High on Earnings Beat: Retail’s Plugged In

Credo Technology Hits ‘Inflection Point,’ Stock Eyes Record High on Earnings Beat: Retail’s Plugged In

Scotiabank Stock Wavers On Slim NII Growth, Asset Quality Dip: Retail Sentiment Sinks To 1-Year Low

Scotiabank Stock Wavers On Slim NII Growth, Asset Quality Dip: Retail Sentiment Sinks To 1-Year Low

Super Micro Stock Rallies In Premarket Amid Ongoing Momentum, Retail Jumps To Bullish Camp

Super Micro Stock Rallies In Premarket Amid Ongoing Momentum, Retail Jumps To Bullish Camp

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon