Midwest to list at 10 a.m. with GMP indicating a premium of ₹111.

The Defence Acquisition Council clears defence procurement proposals worth around ₹79,000 crore

S&P Global Ratings turns negative on Tata Motors over cybersecurity breach

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Indian equity markets are set for a muted opening on Friday, with the Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, edging 0.04% lower to 26,001.5 at 8:20 a.m. IST.

The markets ended in the green for a sixth consecutive session on Thursday, even as it gave up most of their earlier gains. Technology stocks saw heavy buying amid renewed optimism over a potential India-US trade deal that would significantly lower the current 50% tariff rate and a positive update on H-1B visa fees. However, the broader market’s gains were capped by selling in autos, energy, and select healthcare stocks.

Most Asian markets traded in the green, except those in Taiwan and Australia. South Korea’s KOSPI index was up nearly 2%.

At the time of writing, the gold spot price climbed 1.49% to $4,110.64 per ounce. Brent crude traded down 0.68% at $65.54 per barrel.

Stock Watch

Defence stocks: The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has cleared defence procurement proposals worth around ₹79,000 crore to enhance the capabilities of the armed forces.

Kaynes Technology India: Subsidiary, Kaynes Holding (Singapore) has signed an agreement with Frauscher Sensor Technology Group to acquire an additional 7% stake in Sensonic, raising its total holding to 61%.

Syrma SGS Technology & Premier Energies: The two companies have entered into definitive agreements to jointly acquire 100% of KSolare Energy, a solar inverter maker, in a 51:49 ratio for a total consideration of ₹170 crore.

Hero MotoCorp: After expanding in Italy and Spain, Hero MotoCorp has partnered with MotoGB to enter the UK market, introducing its Euro 5+ premium motorcycle range, including the upcoming Hunk 440.

Cipla: Enters into an agreement with Eli Lilly to distribute Tirzepatide in India under the brand name Yurpeak.

Tata Motors: S&P Global Ratings turned negative on the company, warning that the fallout from a recent cyberattack at JLR could drag recovery and weaken the company’s financial strength.

NTPC Green Energy: The company has commenced commercial operations of 9.9 MW wind capacity in Bhuj, Gujarat, as part of the 92.4 MW project under Ayana Renewable Power Four, a subsidiary of ONGC NTPC Green.

AGI Infra: The board has approved plans to raise up to ₹500 crore through an equity share issuance to fund growth initiatives.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: DPIIT has signed an MoU with Kotak Mahindra Bank to strengthen financial and non-financial support for Indian startups, focusing on tailored banking, credit access, and digital infrastructure.

Indian Hotels Company: Has infused $25 million into its Netherlands-based subsidiary IHOCO to support investments in subsidiaries, debt repayment, and operational needs.

Himatsingka Seide: The board has approved raising up to ₹500 crore through the issuance of equity shares to strengthen its balance sheet and fund expansion.

ARSS Infrastructure Projects: The company has received a subcontract worth ₹164.5 crore from Shivam Condev during the implementation of its ongoing resolution plan.

Highway Infrastructure: Secured a Letter of Award worth ₹11.76 crore from NHAI for toll operations and facility maintenance on the Ujjain–Garoth stretch of NH-752D in Madhya Pradesh.

Hexaware Technologies: The company appointed Eravi Gopan as President and Global Head – High Tech, Products, and Platforms.

Quarterly Earnings Highlights

Colgate-Palmolive (India): Q2 profit fell 17.1% to ₹327.5 crore, with revenue down 6.2% to ₹1,519.5 crore. EBITDA slipped 6.4% to ₹465.4 crore, and margins were nearly flat at 30.6%. The company declared a first interim dividend of ₹24 per share.

Sagar Cements: The company’s Q2 consolidated loss narrowed to ₹44.17 crore from ₹56.98 crore a year ago, driven by a 26.7% rise in revenue to ₹601.9 crore. EBITDA jumped 158% to ₹51.3 crore, with margins expanding sharply to 8.5% from 4.2%.

PTC India Financial Services: Q2 profit surged 86.2% to ₹88.14 crore despite a 19.3% drop in revenue to ₹131.8 crore, reflecting strong cost control and operational efficiency.

South India Paper Mills: The company swung to a profit of ₹2.8 crore in Q2 from a loss of ₹1.21 crore last year, as revenue grew 9.6% to ₹111.6 crore.

Q2 Results Today

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, SBI Life Insurance Company, ITC Hotels, Coforge, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Brigade Hotel Ventures, eClerx Services, Jinkushal Industries, Latent View Analytics, NACL Industries, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Shanthi Gears, Sigachi Industries, Supreme Petrochem, and Vakrangee.

Mainboard Listing

Midwest to list on the primary exchanges at 10 a.m. with GMP indicating a strong debut.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com. <