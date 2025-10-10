WeWork India set to list on bourses today, grey market premium slips further

Indian equity markets are set for a firm opening on Friday, with the Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, edging 0.14% higher to 25,257.5 at 8:25 a.m. IST.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The markets ended higher on Thursday, marking a fifth gain in six sessions, led by buying in metals, IT, and pharmaceuticals stocks. Tech major TCS posted better-than-expected earnings for the September quarter post-market hours. It reported a net profit of ₹12,075 crore, while revenue from operations grew around 2% to ₹65,799 crore.

Most Asian markets were down on Friday, with the exception of the bourses in Taiwan and South Korea.

At the time of writing, the gold spot price fell below the key $4,000 mark for the first time in two sessions. It was down 1.76% at $3,976.69 per ounce. Brent crude traded down 0.09% at $65.16 per barrel.

Stock Watch

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): TCS reported an 8.4% year-on-year rise in Q2 profit to ₹12,904 crore, while revenue grew 2.4% to ₹65,799 crore. EBIT rose 7.1% to ₹16,565 crore with margins improving to 25.17%.

The company also secured $10 billion in total contract value, acquired 100% of ListEngage, and announced plans to build a 1 GW data centre in India.

Tata Elxsi: Q2 profit fell 32.5% to ₹154.8 crore as revenue slipped 3.9% to ₹918.1 crore. Other income also declined 24% to ₹48.8 crore.

5Paisa Capital: 5Paisa Capital posted a 56.7% drop in Q2 profit to ₹9.5 crore, with revenue falling 23.4% to ₹77.2 crore.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: For September, new business premium edged down 0.84% to ₹1,761 crore. However, annualised premium equivalent (APE) surged 20.6% to ₹871 crore, with retail APE up 25% to ₹739 crore.

Afcons Infrastructure: The company secured a ₹576 crore order for civil and allied infrastructure works, reinforcing its execution pipeline.

Lloyds Engineering Works: Signed an MoU with FlyFocus to co-develop and manufacture the Defender SIGINT UAV for advanced surveillance applications.

NTPC Green Energy: Subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy signed an MoU with the Gujarat Government to develop 10 GW of solar and 5 GW of wind power projects in the state.

RailTel Corporation of India: RailTel received a Letter of Intent worth ₹18.22 crore from Karnataka’s Centre for e-Governance for OEM support related to KSWAN 2.0 network infrastructure.

Brightcom Group: Signs MoU with Project DYNAMO to integrate and deploy its defence command and decision-support platforms. The partnership aims to enhance crisis response, evacuation coordination, and disaster recovery, bolstering national preparedness and civilian resilience.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings: Entered into an MoU with Germany-based NEURA Robotics to jointly develop advanced technologies, components, and sub-assemblies for robots and humanoids, with plans to industrialize these innovations in India and other key markets.

Jubilant Pharmova: Unit Jubilant HollisterStier has launched a new sterile Fill & Finish line, its third at the Spokane facility in Washington, US. The expansion boosts the site’s manufacturing capacity by 50% and marks the start of revenue generation from the new line.

Subex: Secures a six-year, ₹54.95 crore contract from a Dutch telecom operator to provide a converged MVNO billing and partner settlement platform with end-to-end managed services from its UK datacenter.

Capri Global Capital: Capri Global appointed Monu Ratra as its new CEO.

Mahindra & Mahindra: M&M’s September production rose 24.4% to 99,758 units, sales grew 13.9% to 97,744 units, and exports surged 44% to 4,458 units.

Natco Pharma: Natco won a legal battle against Roche, clearing the way to launch a generic version of ‘Risdiplam’ for Spinal Muscular Atrophy, priced at ₹15,900 per pack.

Sammaan Capital: Approves issuing $450 million senior secured social bonds at a 7.50% coupon, maturing in 2030.

MIRC Electronics: Authum Investment & Infrastructure increased its stake to 21.25% in MIRC Electronics through a ₹131.62 crore preferential allotment of 7.83 crore shares at ₹16.81 each.

Lemon Tree Hotels: Opened its 12th property in Rajasthan with the launch of Keys Lite in Jaipur.

Jana Small Finance Bank: plans to raise upto ₹250 crore via NCDs.

Q2 Results Today

Elecon Engineering Company, Indosolar, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Yash Highvoltage, GK Energy, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom, AAA Technologies, Affordable Robotic & Automation, Evoq Remedies, Intense Technologies, Oswal Overseas, and Pro Fin Capital Services

Active IPOs

Rubicon Research, Canara Robeco AMC

Listing Today

WeWork India

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com. <