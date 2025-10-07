LG Electronics’ ₹11,607.01 crore IPO opens for subscription today, with a price band of ₹1,080 - ₹1,140.

Indian equity markets are set for a firm opening on Tuesday, with the Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, edging 0.2% higher to 25,198 at 8:20 a.m. IST.

The markets ended higher for a third straight session on Monday, with buying seen across financials, technology, and banking stocks. FMCG, metals, and media stocks closed in the red.

Most major Asian markets were up on Tuesday, except for the primary bourses in Australia, Malaysia, and Hong Kong.

At the time of writing, the gold spot price was up 2.05% at $3,966.34 per ounce, while Brent crude traded up 0.24% at $65.63 per barrel.

Stock Watch

Coal India: Signs a non-binding MoU with Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corp to jointly explore and develop critical and other minerals of mutual interest.

LTIMindtree: Entered into a multi-year strategic partnership with a leading global media and entertainment firm to deliver technology and digital solutions.

Oil India & Mahanagar Gas: Oil India has signed an MoU with Mahanagar Gas to explore joint opportunities in the LNG value chain and emerging clean energy segments.

Dilip Buildcon: Through its JV with APMPL, Dilip Buildcon has secured an LoA for developing a 100 MW solar power project to supply electricity to Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam for 25 years.

Brigade Enterprises: Signed a JDA for a premium residential project on a 6.6-acre land parcel in West Chennai, with an estimated GDV of ₹1,000 crore.

Zydus Lifesciences: Received approval from Health Canada for its generic Liothyronine tablets (5 mcg and 25 mcg), used to treat hypothyroidism, which had annual sales of C$10.9 million in Canada.

HCL Technologies: The company has joined the MIT Media Lab to collaborate on AI innovation and gain access to its global research network for developing scalable technology solutions.

Prestige Group: Targeting an office portfolio of 30 million square feet by April 2028 and an annual rental income of ₹3,200 crore by December 2028.

Aster DM Healthcare: Received NOCs from BSE and NSE for merging Quality Care India with itself.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: The government has appointed Niranjan Mukund Bhalerao as Director (Finance) and CFO of the company for a five-year term.

NIBE: The company has secured orders worth ₹20.57 crore from a leading Indian infrastructure and defence company for the manufacture and supply of multiple structures.

Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel & Vodafone Idea: In August 2025, Reliance Jio added 19.49 lakh wireless subscribers, Airtel added 4.96 lakh, while Vodafone Idea saw a loss of 3.08 lakh users.

Mainboard Listing

Glottis, Fabtech Technologies

Active IPOs

Tata Capital, WeWork, LG Electronics India, Anantam Highways Trust

