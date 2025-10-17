Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries is expected to post its Q2 earnings today.

Indian equity markets are set for a subdued opening on Friday, with the Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, edging 0.02% higher to 25,606.5 at 8:25 a.m. IST.

The markets ended positively on Thursday, reaching their highest levels in four months. FMCG, real estate, autos, and consumer durables stocks drove the markets while losses in banking stocks slightly offset overall gains.

Asian markets appeared weak on Friday, with all major indices apart from South Korea’s KOSPI trading in the red. The bourses in Shenzhen and Hong Kong were the biggest laggards.

Investors moved to gold’s safe haven as the metal’s price hit a fresh high again. At the time of writing, the gold spot price rose 3.6% to $4,341.72 per ounce. Brent crude traded up 0.37% at $62.14 per barrel.

Stock Watch

Fortis Healthcare: IHH Healthcare Berhad has launched an open offer to acquire up to 26.10% in Fortis Healthcare and 26.11% in Fortis Malar Hospitals.

Biocon: Biocon Biologics expanded its partnership with Civica to launch a private-label insulin Glargine in the U.S.

JSW Energy: Subsidiary JSW Energy (Utkal) received a 400 MW, 25-year power supply award from Power Company of Karnataka, with coal procurement under the SHAKTI Scheme.

Godrej Industries: Invested ₹409 crore more in Godrej Capital, increasing its stake to 91.11%.

BEML: Signed an MoU with Kineco to collaborate on advanced composite manufacturing for aerospace and defence.

Atlanta Electricals: Secured an order worth ₹183.54 crore from BNC Power Projects for supplying a mix of 315 MVA, 400 KV and 100 MVA, 132 KV transformers, along with a 400 KV bus reactor.

PowerGrid Corp: Acquired Vindhyachal Varanasi Transmission for ₹19.84 crore.

Eternal: Unit Blink Commerce (BCPL) has entered into a Business Transfer Agreement with another subsidiary, Blinkit Foods (BFL), under which the ‘Bistro by Blinkit’ quick service restaurant business will be transferred from BCPL to BFL for a ₹57 crore through a slump sale.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India: Appointed Richard D’souza as Chief Financial Officer.

Quarterly Earnings Highlights

Infosys: Q2 profit rose 13.2% to ₹7,364 crore on revenue growth of 8.6% to ₹44,490 crore, though margins dipped slightly to 21%. The company announced an interim dividend of ₹23 per share and guided FY26 revenue growth at 2% - 3% with an operating margin of 20% - 22%.

Wipro: Q2 profit increased marginally by 1.2% to ₹3,246 crore, with revenue up 1.8% to ₹22,697 crore. IT services EBIT margin slipped to 16.7%, and the company guided Q3 IT services revenue between $2.59 - $2.64 billion.

Jio Financial Services: Profit rose 0.9% to ₹695 crore as revenue surged 41.5% to ₹981 crore. AUM jumped sharply to ₹14,712 crore, while pre-provisioning operating profit improved to ₹579 crore.

LTIMindtree: Q2 profit climbed 10.4% to ₹1,381 crore, driven by a 10.2% rise in revenue to ₹10,394 crore. Margins expanded 40 bps to 15.9%, and the firm declared an interim dividend of ₹22 per share.

JSW Infrastructure: Profit declined 2.8% to ₹361 crore despite revenue rising 26.4% to ₹1,266 crore.

Cyient: Profit slumped 28.8% to ₹128 crore despite a 3.7% dip in revenue to ₹1,781 crore. The company declared an interim dividend of ₹16 per share.

Vikram Solar: Profit skyrocketed 1,646% to ₹129 crore as revenue nearly doubled to ₹1,110 crore, supported by strong execution and rising demand.

Metro Brands: Profit fell 3.9% to ₹69 crore, though revenue rose 11.2% to ₹651 crore, reflecting steady consumer traction.

CIE Automotive India: Profit grew 9.6% to ₹214 crore on revenue growth of 11.1% to ₹2,372 crore, aided by robust demand across key segments.

Punjab & Sind Bank: Profit surged 22.9% to ₹295 crore as NII rose 8.8% to ₹950 crore, with GNPA and NNPA ratios improving sequentially. The bank approved plans to raise up to ₹5,000 crore via equity and bonds and ₹3,000 crore via infrastructure bonds by March 2027.

Rallis India: Profit inched up 4.1% to ₹102 crore despite a 7.2% decline in revenue to ₹861 crore.

Sunteck Realty: Profit rose 41.4% to ₹49 crore, with revenue jumping 49.3% to ₹252 crore, led by strong project deliveries.

PNB Gilts: Reported a loss of ₹45 crore versus a profit of ₹115 crore a year ago as revenue slipped 11.5% to ₹443 crore.

Q2 Results Today

Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, JSW Energy, 360 ONE WAM, Atul, AU Small Finance Bank, Bajaj Healthcare, Bank of India, Ceat, Central Bank of India, CESC, CRISIL, Dalmia Bharat, DCB Bank, Dixon Technologies, Havells India, Hindustan Zinc, India Cements, IndiaMART InterMESH, Jindal Saw, Jana Small Finance Bank, L&T Technology Services, Oracle Financial Services Software, Polycab India, Poonawalla Fincorp, PVR Inox, REC, Shoppers Stop, Sobha, Solarworld Energy Solutions, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Tanla Platforms, Tata Technologies, Tejas Networks, TTK Healthcare, UCO Bank, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

Listing Today

Canara HSBC Life

Active IPOs

Midwest

