Investors will track RBI’s policy meeting and follow-up to U.S.–India trade discussions this week.

Indian stocks are poised for a positive opening on Monday, as the GIFT Nifty — an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index — edged 0.1% higher ahead of the market open. Benchmark indexes ended lower for a sixth straight session on Friday, with the Nifty index closing below 24,700.

Investors are closely watching the U.S.–India trade talks. A delegation from India, led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, returned from the United States following a new series of ‘constructive’ trade discussions. The date for the subsequent negotiations has not been set yet. All eyes will also be on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) two-day Monetary Policy meeting that begins today.

Most major Asian markets were mixed in morning trade, with South Korea's KOSPI and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index up 1%, but Japanese Nikkei was down over 1%.

Stock Watch

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) - The company has shared a Q2 business update, expecting consolidated business growth in the flat to low single-digit range for the second quarter, with recovery starting in November. This was after the GST reforms led to a 5% rate across the company’s portfolio, down from 40% earlier.

HDFC Bank - Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has reportedly barred its Dubai branch from onboarding new clients.

Tata Motors - The UK government will provide Jaguar Land Rover, which recently suffered a cyber attack, with a £1.5 billion loan guarantee. Additionally, Shailesh Chandra was appointed as Additional Director, MD & CEO for a term of three years, effective October 1, and will continue as MD of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility. Girish Wagh resigned as Executive Director, effective October 1, to join TML Commercial Vehicles as Additional Director, MD & CEO.

Ceigall - The company has two significant developments: A joint venture with JSP Projects has been awarded an infrastructure development project by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) worth ₹509.20 crore. And its subsidiary has received the 'appointed date' from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a project valued at ₹981 crore.

Azad Engineering - Secured a new agreement with Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for ₹651 crore.

PG Electroplast - Its subsidiary has bought a 50-acre land parcel in Andhra Pradesh, and plans to invest ₹1,000 crore over the next five years to develop a manufacturing campus.

BEML entered into a Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharat Forge and Data Patterns (India).

BEL - The Indian Army has issued a tender to acquire five to six regiments of 'Anant Shastra' surface-to-air missile weapon systems.

Waaree Energies: To acquire 76% stake in Racemosa Energy (India) for ₹53 crore.

Oil India - The company has struck natural gas in an offshore Andaman block

Mainboard Listing Today

Atlanta Electricals and Ganesh Consumer Products

