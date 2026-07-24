During an interview on Fox & Friends on Friday, Stergiou said AI will play a major role in helping cure cancer by enabling more precise treatments.

Stergiou said AI is transforming drug development and can shorten the traditional 10- to 15-year drug development process.

He added that AI can also help researchers identify which patients are most likely to respond to specific therapies.

Sellas has entered a quiet period ahead of its Phase 3 Regal trial readout.

Sellas Life Sciences CEO Angelos Stergiou said he is “100% certain” that artificial intelligence will play a major role in helping cure cancer by enabling more precise and personalized treatments for patients.

During an interview on Fox & Friends on Friday, Stergiou said AI is revolutionizing medicine by enabling precision treatments, comparing it to scanning thousands of keys to quickly identify the one that perfectly fits the right lock.

“What AI does is it can basically scan the log and then design and select the right key for you. So that allows us, really, to speed up the development work,” he said.

At the time of writing, SLS stock was trading 2.7% lower.

AI Will Help Reduce Drug Development Time, Says Stergiou

Stergiou said AI is transforming drug development by analyzing the genetic and molecular makeup of tumors, which allows researchers to identify which patients are most likely to respond to specific therapies. The precision medicine approach can shorten the traditional 10- to 15-year drug development process.

“Ordinarily, it takes about 10 to 15 years to develop a drug. 90% of the drugs actually never make it to the finish line. So with AI, we can basically tailor; we have the fingerprint, if you will, of the tumor, makeup, the DNA, and the RNA. We know which patients will benefit from a specific treatment,” Stergiou stated.

He cited their leukemia program, in which Sellas uses AI-driven biomarker analysis to identify patients unlikely to respond to standard treatments and match them with therapies better suited to their genetic profile.

All Eyes Still On Regal Trial

However, investors are still awaiting Sellas’ crucial Phase 3 Regal trial for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) treatment, which has recorded 78 of the 80 events (deaths) needed for the final overall survival analysis.

With the trial nearing its final analysis, Sellas has entered a quiet period and is focused on database lock, potential BLA preparations, and advancing its SLS009 program.

Retail’s Take On SLS

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘bearish’ zone over the past 24 hours. SLS was among the top trending tickers on the platform at the time of writing.

One user called the interview a “positive” for Sellas.

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Another user stated that for “shareholders in SLS, what matters are Regal and SLS009 results.”

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The stock has surged more than 183% so far this year, significantly outperforming the State Street SPDR S&P Biotech ETF’s (XBI) 25% gains and the iShares Biotechnology ETF’s (IBB) 11.8% rise.

Also read: ZVRA Stock Plummets Pre-Market, Heads For Worst Day In Over 5 Years – What’s Driving The Sell-Off?

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