The company said its revenue was $132.7 million in the fourth quarter 2025, below analyst expectations of $136.7 million, as per data from Fiscal.ai.

GRPN’s net income from continuing operations was $8.1 million in the fourth quarter 2025 compared with net loss from continuing operations of $50.1 million in the prior year period.

The company’s active customers were 16.2 million as of December 31, 2025.

International gross billings were $122.7 million in the fourth quarter 2025, down 1% year-over-year.

Shares of Groupon fell 11% during extended hours of trading on Tuesday after it posted a fourth quarter revenue that fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company said its revenue was $132.7 million in the fourth quarter 2025, up 2% compared with the prior year period. It was below analyst expectations of $136.7 million, as per data from Fiscal.ai.

Its net income from continuing operations was $8.1 million in the fourth quarter 2025 compared with net loss from continuing operations of $50.1 million in the prior year period.

"Our 2025 results represent a landmark achievement in Groupon’s multi-year transformation, as we returned to growth in both billings and revenue for the first time in a decade," said Dusan Senkypl, CEO of Groupon.

The company’s active Customers were 16.2 million as of December 31, 2025.

Segment Performance

GRPN’s North America revenue was $98.7 million in the fourth quarter 2025, up 2% compared with the prior year period. Region’s gross billings were $323.8 million in the fourth quarter 2025, up 6% year-over-year.

International revenue was $34.0 million in the fourth quarter 2025, up 1% compared with the prior year period. However, International gross billings were $122.7 million in the fourth quarter 2025, down 1% year-over-year. Excluding Giftcloud and Italy, International Local billings increased 16% in the quarter.

International unit sales were 3.5 million in the fourth quarter 2025, up 21% sequentially and down 5% compared with the prior year period.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around GRPN trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Shares in the company have fallen 43.4% year-to-date.