The move consolidates SEALSQ’s position as the provider of secure hardware in all three formats, Catalog ICs, Custom ICs, and Security IP, addressing rising global demand for chip solutions.

SEALSQ Corp (LAES) on Friday unveiled an integrated strategy for IC’Alps, the French application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) design company it recently acquired.

The integrated team has mapped out a three-stage plan spanning product commercialization, custom ASIC development, and advanced secure system solutions.

Following the announcement, SEALSQ stock traded over 10% in Friday’s premarket and was among the top five trending equity tickers on Stocktwits.

