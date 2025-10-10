Quantum physics is the buzz phrase again after the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to three scientists for their research in the area.

SEALSQ Corp shares jumped 11% in premarket trading on Friday, ranking second on Stocktwits' trending list, as investors reacted to Thursday's announcement of its plans to develop quantum-resistant semiconductors for defense.

"Quantum security isn't science fiction anymore — with defense contracts on the table, $LAES might become one of those rare "policy-backed" tech plays," said a user.

Quantum physics is suddenly the buzz phrase again after the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics, announced earlier this week, was awarded to three scientists for their advanced research in the area. Specifically, their experiments demonstrated "quantum tunneling" — the phenomenon of quantum-level particles passing through barriers they shouldn't be able to bypass — in large-scale electrical circuits.

Spotlight on this research has again boosted interest in quantum applications for the real world, including the need for security from future quantum technology-powered threats.

On Thursday, SEALSQ announced a partnership with Trusted Semiconductor Solutions to co-develop 'Made in U.S.' quantum-resistant secure chips for government and defense applications. SEALSQ's stock jumped 40% to its highest level since January.

The combination of quantum security and defence partnership is highly lucrative, and "the (company’s) valuation still doesn't reflect the potential contract upside," a Stocktwits user said, with another saying they expect institutional investors to start buying the stock.

Year-to-date, the LAES stock is about flat.

