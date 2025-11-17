The company said that under the terms of the agreement, Sealed Air stockholders will receive $42.15 in cash per share.

Sealed Air Corp (SEE) said on Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds affiliated with private investment firm CD&R in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of $10.3 billion.

The company said that under the terms of the agreement, Sealed Air stockholders will receive $42.15 in cash per share. This represents a premium of 41% to Sealed Air's unaffected stock price as of August 14, 2025.

Shares of Sealed Air were down nearly 4% in premarket trading.

"After careful review of strategic alternatives over the past year, the Board is confident that this transaction delivers significant value and is in the best interests of our stockholders and the Company," said Henry R. Keizer, Chairman of the Board of Sealed Air.

