Bessent said sanctions on Russia could either be tightened or loosened, depending on how President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday goes.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday reportedly issued a warning to Europe to get on with the program on its sanctions policy on Russia, and the application of secondary tariffs on those buying Russian energy, including countries like China and India.

