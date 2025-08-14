The U.S. Treasury Secretary said the Bitcoin Reserve would be built using confiscated assets.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly said on Thursday that the U.S. government’s plans for a Bitcoin (BTC) reserve do not include buying up more of the cryptocurrency.

“We’ve also started a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve. We’re not going to be buying that, but we are going to use confiscated assets and continue to build that up. We’re going to stop selling them. The bitcoin reserve at today’s price is somewhere between $15 billion to $20 billion,” he said in an interview with Fox Business.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<

Read also: Bitcoin Rally Cools After Record High – ADA Tops Altcoin Gains As Traders Await PPI, Jobless Claims Data

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<