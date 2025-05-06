Bessent said trade, tax cuts and deregulation as the primary components of President Trump's economic agenda.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent praised America's credentials as a "premier destination for international capital" in his opening remarks at the Milken Institute's global conference on Monday.

The Milken Conference draws speakers from across the spectrum, including bankers, investors, policymakers, and business executives.

He highlighted the dollar's status as the world's reserve currency, the most liquid domestic market, and the strongest property rights in the U.S. He also argued that President Donald Trump's agenda has made the country even more appealing to investors.

Bessent said trade, tax cuts, and deregulation are the primary components of President Trump's economic agenda.

He highlighted tariffs as a motivation to invest directly in the U.S.

While answering a question, Bessent said, "In this trade puzzle, China is the biggest piece," adding that the U.S. could do a "big, beautiful" rebalancing.

"If we want more manufacturing, everyone agrees except Chinese leadership that they need more consumption; we could do that together."

The Trump official conceded that obtaining favorable trade terms is not always pleasant but expressed hope that, in the end, trading relationships will be stronger.

The Treasury Secretary also said that the "ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL" floating around Congress on taxation would accelerate investment in American industry.

He added that the tax legislation would prevent an enormous tax hike on Main Street by making the small business deduction permanent, providing tax credits and deductions for research and innovation to stimulate investment in high-tech operations, and restoring 100% expensing for equipment while expanding that incentive to new factory construction.

Bessent touted successes achieved with the policies so far. "President Trump has secured more investment for our country in 100 days than President Biden did during all four years," he said.

"The United States is entering a new Golden Age of economic prosperity for both Main Street and Wall Street. And we don't want anyone to get left behind."

The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF fell 0.59% on Monday before closing at $485.93. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) slipped 0.57% to $563,51,

