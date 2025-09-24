In an interview with Fox Business, Bessent stated that he aims to complete the first round of interviews for Fed Chair candidates by the first week of October.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly said on Wednesday that he is surprised by the strength of some of the candidates for the position of Federal Reserve Chair.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an interview with Fox Business, Bessent also stated that he aims to complete the first round of interviews for Fed Chair candidates by the first week of October.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits<.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<