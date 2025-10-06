Sources familiar with the matter told CNBC that despite the IRS role initially being intended as temporary, President Donald Trump has decided that he wants Bessent to continue leading the organization.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is reportedly set to remain in his role as commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), while a new official will be named as his top deputy.

The report stated that Bessent is expected to announce Frank Bisignano as the CEO of the IRS, a newly created position. Bisignano currently serves as commissioner of the Social Security Administration.

