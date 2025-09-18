Additional Fairwater locations are already in the works across the U.S., with new facilities also planned in Norway and the United Kingdom.

Microsoft Corp.(MSFT) on Thursday unveiled its most advanced AI infrastructure project yet in Wisconsin, deepening its commitment to artificial intelligence.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a blog post, Microsoft’s Executive Vice President, Cloud + AI, Scott Guthrie, introduced the tech giant’s Fairwater data center in Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin, describing it as the most advanced “AI factory” it has developed to date.

Additional Fairwater locations are already in the works across the U.S., with new facilities also planned in Norway and the United Kingdom through strategic partnerships with nScale and Aker JV.

Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, stated in an X post that Fairwater is a seamless cluster of hundreds of thousands of NVIDIA GB200s, connected by enough fiber to circle the Earth 4.5 times. “It will deliver 10x the performance of the world’s fastest supercomputer today, enabling AI training and inference workloads at a level never before seen.”

Microsoft stock inched 0.2% higher on Thursday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

MSFT’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:50 a.m. ET on Sep. 18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

According to a CNBC report, the data center is estimated to cost $3.3 billion and is expected to begin operating in early 2026. The report also noted that Microsoft plans to invest $4 billion in building a second data center in Wisconsin.

The mega AI campus spanning 315 acres and comprising over 1.2 million square feet is designed to support the immense power and cooling demands of AI training clusters.

Microsoft said its AI data centers are engineered to train and run large-scale AI models, such as those behind OpenAI and Microsoft Copilot. These campuses contain highly specialized hardware, including Nvidia’s GB200 and GB300 chips interconnected with networking to function as unified supercomputers. The Wisconsin facility alone features storage hubs that span the equivalent of five football fields.

Microsoft stock has gained over 21% in 2025 and over 18% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<