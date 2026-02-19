Speaking at India’s AI summit, Altman acknowledged growing public pressure for clarity about advanced AI but stressed restraint.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman urged policymakers and technologists to approach the rise of superintelligent artificial intelligence with caution, warning that major unknowns remain about how such systems could reshape governments and global security.

Speaking at India’s AI summit, Altman acknowledged growing public pressure for clarity about advanced AI but stressed restraint, emphasizing that even industry leaders lack definitive answers about the technology’s long-term trajectory.

Call For Caution

Altman told attendees that society must accept uncertainty as AI capabilities accelerate.

“We understand that with technology this powerful, people want answers. But it's important to be humble about what we don't know and always remember that sometimes our best guess is wrong.” -San Altman, CEO, OpenAI

