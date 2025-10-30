Codex underwent a major update in September, which was trained with a focus on real-world software engineering tasks.

OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman praised the Codex team on Thursday for addressing user feedback regarding the latest major update.

“I love the way Tibo and team are so methodically going through every inch of the system to try to track down user feedback,” Altman said in a post on X, responding to a post by Codex lead Thibault “Tibo” Sottiaux.

Codex is a cloud-based software engineering agent that can work on many tasks in parallel. Initially launched in preview in May, Codex received a major update in September that was trained with a focus on real-world software engineering work.

Following the update, Tibo noted in a post on X that Codex had its best day in terms of growth on Wednesday. “Codex had its strongest growth in one day yesterday since the launch of gpt-5-codex. Way to motivate the team during a gnarly investigation that's making us go through every piece of infra, hardware and line of code in our system,” Tibo said.

