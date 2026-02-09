A high-profile treasure hunt drove massive engagement, but not without some embarrassing execution hiccups.

Salesforce said that some users reported not receiving the registration emails.

It stated that not all clues were revealed and that people could still participate.

Numerous companies advertised during Super Bowl LX, which ended Sunday with the Seattle Seahawks clinching victory over the New England Patriots.

Salesforce’s innovative ad campaign in collaboration with YouTube personality MrBeast, a $1 million treasure hunt, ran into a tech glitch during the Sunday Super Bowl game.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

“Due to the overwhelming response to the Million Dollar Puzzle, there’s been an issue where some registration emails aren’t reaching inboxes as expected, and our teams are actively working on it with major email providers,” the tech company said on its X page.

It assured participants that not all clues to the puzzle had been revealed and that they could still participate.



Source: X



The Seattle Seahawks clinched victory over the New England Patriots 29 - 13 at Super Bowl LX, the 60th championship game of the National Football League (NFL). The Super Bowl is one of the most-watched annual televised sporting events in the U.S., attracting major companies to buy premium advertising spots.

Salesforce aired a 30-second ad in the fourth quarter (and also on the company’s YouTube page), featuring MrBeast moving through a laboratory-military facility and instructing viewers to solve puzzles with the help of Salesforce’s Slackbot. “The first one to Slack me the hidden code will become a millionaire,” he says at the sign-off, leaving a QR code on the screen for viewers to scan and proceed.

On the contest’s web page, Salesforce says, “Clues are everywhere: videos, websites, and the real world. Anytime you see MrBeast with Salesforce, assume there’s something there.” The company posted more videos on its YouTube channel, ostensibly with clues.

The ad focuses on highlighting Slackbot, Slack’s in-app AI assistant; the messaging was not direct and generated a mixed response from experts.

Nonetheless, the campaign has been one of the more unique ones at the Super Bowl this time. For one, the idea came from a December exchange between MrBeast and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff on X.

The YouTuber posted saying that he had an idea for a Super Bowl commercial, to which Benioff replied, asking him to get in touch. “Jimmy, you absolute Slack maniac—hit me with a wild offer I can’t refuse for your Super Bowl spot!” the tech executive wrote.



Source: X



Details on the ad's performance and the contest's outcome are likely to be available in the coming days. Ads aside, Salesforce is among the names most hit by a broad tech selloff. CRM stock is down 25% over the past month and currently trades at a touching distance of a four-year low.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<