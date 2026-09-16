According to TheFly, Mizuho pointed to Salesforce’s new product interfaces unveiled at Dreamforce, while the company separately faced a disruption affecting its core services.

Mizuho raised its target to $280 from $265 and kept an ‘Outperform’ rating, according to TheFly.

Mizuho highlighted numerous new interfaces the company introduced to help customers get more value from existing deployments.

Salesforce separately reported a service disruption affecting core services across multiple regions.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) drew fresh bullish commentary from Mizuho following the first day of Dreamforce, with the firm raising its price target to $280 from $265 and maintaining an ‘Outperform’ rating, according to TheFly.

Dreamforce is Salesforce’s annual flagship conference for product launches, partnerships and customer deployments. This year’s event runs from Sept. 15 through Sept. 17 in San Francisco.

Mizuho highlighted the numerous new interfaces Salesforce introduced to help customers get more value from existing deployments and said the company’s 2026 setup is “much better” than 2025, per TheFly.

Salesforce Core Services Hit By Disruption

Separately, Salesforce was dealing with an ongoing service disruption affecting its Core Service on Wednesday, according to The Fly.

The company said customers across multiple regions could experience severe delays, intermittent errors, or be unable to access certain services, according to the report. Salesforce was investigating the issue and testing a fix before deployment, per TheFly.

The disruption came as Dreamforce continued into its second day, when Salesforce is also scheduled to hold an investor and analyst session covering its latest innovations and financial framework.

What Salesforce Unveiled At Dreamforce

Salesforce and Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) on Wednesday announced that Live Nation is expanding its use of Agentforce across U.S. venues. The rollout builds on Melody, its agentic festival guide at BottleRock Napa Valley, and uses a single Venue Agent to provide venue-specific answers across multiple locations.

Salesforce also introduced Koa, its first customer relationship management (CRM) reasoning model for Agentforce, built on NVIDIA’s Nemotron technology. Koa was trained using synthetic scenarios modeled on nearly three decades of CRM knowledge and is designed to handle complex, multi-step enterprise workflows.

The company also expanded its Google Cloud partnership, allowing Salesforce and Google agents to reason and act using shared data without requiring custom integrations.

Retail Sentiment Around CRM Stock

Retail investor sentiment surrounding CRM stock continued to remain ‘bearish' on Stocktwits.

CRM stock retail sentiment on September 16 as of 8:20 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far this year, CRM shares have risen nearly 1%. In comparison, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV), which holds CRM stock, has risen around 3% while the State Street SPDR Dow Jones Indust Avg ETF Trust (DIA) has risen more than 7% during this period.

See Also: J.B. Hunt Warns Near-Term Earnings Will Fall — Barclays Flags Higher Costs But Sees Freight Demand Inflection

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