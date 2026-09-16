Novo will use Anthropic’s Claude Science in R&D to tackle scientific and drug discovery challenges, aiming to develop new medicines faster.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said the partnership will help shorten research timelines and improve overall outcomes.

The partnership comes as Novo builds out its next generation of obesity and diabetes drugs to compete with Lilly’s pipeline.

Earlier on Wednesday, Novo said it will present 44 abstracts at a European diabetes symposium later this month.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) announced a partnership with Anthropic on Wednesday to use artificial intelligence in drug discovery and development, as the Wegovy maker looks to speed up time to market for new medicines amid growing competition from Eli Lilly (LLY).

Novo said it will test Anthropic’s Claude Science on specific research and development (R&D) workflows. The companies will also develop AI-based solutions for drug discovery challenges identified by Novo researchers.

At the time of writing, NVO shares were trading marginally in the red in pre-market.

How AI Could Help Novo

The collaboration comes as Novo works to build its next generation of obesity and diabetes drugs beyond Wegovy and Ozempic. Its pipeline includes CagriSema, a combination of Semaglutide and the amylin-based drug Cagrilintide, which is being studied in late-stage trials for obesity and diabetes.

Earlier on Wednesday, Novo said it will present 44 abstracts at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes symposium later this month.

“By giving leading researchers access to safe, capable, and trusted frontier models, we can shorten research timelines, improve outcomes, and discover medicines and treatments that significantly improve human life. That is exactly what our collaboration with Novo is built to achieve,” said Dario Amodei, co-founder and CEO of Anthropic

Pharma Industry Embraces AI

Novo’s rival Lilly is also investing heavily in AI. In January, it announced a joint AI drug-discovery lab with Nvidia, committing up to $1 billion over five years. The lab will bring together Lilly scientists and Nvidia AI researchers to develop AI models that could help identify and design new medicines faster.

AI is becoming increasingly important for pharmaceutical companies. Moderna has partnered with OpenAI and deployed AI tools across the company to support work ranging from research to clinical and business operations.

Retail Remains Bullish On NVO

Retail sentiment surrounding NVO on Stocktwits remained ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes. NVO was also among the top trending tickers at the time of writing.

The stock has shed more than 16% of its value year-to-date.

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