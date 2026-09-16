Costco is giving customers more flexibility to shop its warehouse selection through Uber Eats.

The expansion adds on-demand and scheduled Costco delivery for members while introducing new Uber One, gift card and membership offers.

Costco members can order fresh produce, bulk groceries, household essentials and other Costco merchandise through Uber Eats, with membership savings available on eligible orders.

The expansion strengthens Uber’s grocery and retail offering, adding one of the largest U.S. retailers to its broader delivery marketplace.

Uber Technologies and Costco Wholesale announced on Wednesday that they are significantly expanding their U.S. delivery partnership, increasing Costco's availability on Uber Eats from 17 to 47 states.

Nearly 600 Costco warehouses are now available through the Uber Eats marketplace, allowing Costco members to place orders for delivery either on demand or for a scheduled time. The companies said the expansion gives Costco members another way to shop their local warehouse without visiting the store.

The partnership covers a broad range of Costco merchandise, including fresh produce, bulk groceries, household essentials and other products available at Costco warehouses.

Andrew Macdonald, Uber’s president and chief operating officer, said the expanded partnership demonstrates the scale Uber can bring to retailers looking to reach consumers through its marketplace.

At the time of writing, UBER was up 0.73% in premarket trading, while COST was up 0.16%.

Costco Becomes A Bigger Part Of Uber Eats’ Grocery Push

The Costco expansion comes as Uber continues to build out the Grocery & Retail portion of its Delivery business.

In Uber’s second quarter FY2026 prepared remarks, the company said Grocery & Retail had reached $15 billion in annualized Gross Bookings, with the category growing roughly 40% year-over-year for multiple consecutive quarters.

Uber said selection remains the primary growth engine for the category, pointing to new partnerships with retailers including Decathlon, GameStop, Kiehl’s, Tesco, Toys“R”Us and Ulta Beauty. The company also said consumers are shopping more frequently across the platform as selection expands.

Costco Offers Additional Member Benefits

Alongside the expansion, Uber and Costco announced several limited-time offers. Eligible Costco members can receive 50% off an annual Uber One membership for the first year, followed by 20% off in subsequent years.

Consumers can additionally purchase a Costco membership directly through Uber Eats and receive 30% off their first eligible Costco order.

Costco’s Digital Sales Continue To Grow

The expanded delivery partnership comes as Costco continues to report strong growth in digitally enabled sales.

Costco’s digitally enabled comparable sales increased 17.9% year-over-year in August 2026 and 20.9% for the full fiscal year, according to its latest sales report. Costco reported fiscal 2026 net sales of $297.3 billion, up 10.2% year over year.

Costco operated 939 warehouses as of Aug. 30, 2026, including 641 in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Neither company disclosed a specific revenue or earnings contribution expected from the latest expansion.

For Uber, the announcement adds a major warehouse retailer to a Grocery & Retail business that the company says has reached a $15 billion annualized Gross Bookings run rate.

For Costco, the expansion adds another delivery channel across a large portion of its U.S. warehouse network, alongside its existing digital shopping options.

Retail Take on UBER and COST partnership

Retail sentiment toward UBER was “Extremely Bullish” with “High” message volume on Stocktwits over the past 24 hours, while sentiment toward COST remained “Neutral.”

Year-to-date, UBER stock has declined nearly 11%, while COST shares have gained more than 3%.

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