TPG Asia reportedly sold its entire 15.2% stake at a discounted floor price

Sai Life Sciences’ stock fell more than 5% on Tuesday on reports of private equity major TPG Asia selling its entire 15.2% stake in the company.

According to CNBC-TV18, TPG Asia offloaded its stake via a block deal valued at around ₹2,810 crore. The PE firm reportedly sold around 3.16 crore shares at a floor price of ₹874 per share, representing a discount of about 3.5% to the last closing price of ₹906.

At the time of writing, Sai Life Sciences shares were down 4.85% at ₹862.

Trend Remains Bullish

Despite the decline on Tuesday, the broader trend remains bullish as long as Sai Life Sciences’ stock holds above ₹801, said SEBI-registered analyst Manish Kushwaha.

The stock continues to respect its upward trendline, which has been tested multiple times and is proving to be a strong dynamic support, he added. Recently, the price touched the ₹900 mark but faced selling pressure, retracing to around ₹863.

For now, the analyst flagged the ₹850 - ₹860 levels as the stock’s critical zone. Sustaining above this range could keep the uptrend intact, opening the possibility of a retest of the ₹900 - ₹910 range.

A successful breakout from this region may even drive the stock toward the next psychological level at ₹950 and beyond, he added.

On the other hand, a breakdown below ₹801 with strong volumes would signal weakness, potentially triggering a correction toward the ₹720-₹750 range.

Retail sentiment slid to ‘extremely bearish’ on Stocktwits. It was ‘neutral’ a day ago.

Sai Life Sciences Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 01:45 p.m. IST on August 26 | Source: Stocktwits

The drug CRDM company has seen its stock grow nearly 15% in value so far this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<