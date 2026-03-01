The company announced that its board adopted a limited-duration shareholder rights plan following Constellation Software's substantial increase in its stake in the company.

Constellation built a 9.7% economic position in Sabre, including 4.7% in common shares and another 5% through derivatives.

Constellation privately disclosed its stake in early January 2026 and later sought board representation for two executives, Sabre said.

The firm added that Constellation abruptly walked away from negotiations in late February without explanation.

Shares of Sabre Corp. (SABR) surged nearly 32% on Monday, hitting its 100-day moving average (100-DMA) for the first time since Aug. 6, 2025, after the company announced that its board adopted a limited-duration shareholder rights plan in response to Constellation Software substantially accumulating the company’s shares.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Source: TradingView<

The company said that the shareholder rights plan is effective immediately and is set to expire in one year.

Constellation’s Stake In Sabre

Between April and November 2025, Constellation built a 9.7% economic position in Sabre, including 4.7% in common shares and another 5% through derivatives. Sabre said Constellation privately disclosed its stake in early January 2026 and later sought board representation for two executives, formally submitting a nomination notice.

Sabre, a travel technology company, noted that Constellation often acquires software companies, including travel technology businesses, through its Vela Software division. The two sides had been engaged in discussions over a potential governance agreement that would have placed a Vela executive on Sabre’s board.

However, Sabre stated that Constellation abruptly walked away from negotiations in late February without explanation, despite talks nearing completion. Around the same time, the company noted unusually elevated trading activity in its shares.

The travel company stressed that the rights plan is not a reaction to a takeover bid nor a barrier to fair offers, but is intended to ensure equal shareholder treatment and prevent any party from gaining control without paying an appropriate premium.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits on SABR remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One user said the latest development is a “positive sign but an overreaction.”

Another user expects any potential deal to be priced at $5 per share. The stock is currently trading at $1.5

Year-to-date, SABR stock has gained around 11%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<