The advisor said the deals strengthen the company’s position in India’s clean energy push and could trigger a breakout if the stock crosses key resistance levels.

Shares of Saatvik Green Energy edged down 1.4% on Wednesday, even as the company announced a big win in the renewable energy space.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Together with its subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, the firm landed new solar module supply orders worth over ₹689 crore from leading independent power producers and EPC players.

Saatvik Green Energy itself received orders worth ₹50.62 crore, scheduled for completion by November, while its subsidiary clinched a much larger ₹638.85 crore in contracts for major solar projects across India, set to be executed by June 2026.

Order win boost for Saatvik

According to SEBI-registered investment advisor Nidhi Saxena, the new orders mark a “major development” that strengthens Saatvik’s position as a key domestic solar module supplier.

She said the order win enhances revenue visibility and aligns with India’s renewable energy ambitions under the 500 GW solar target for 2030.

Saxena added that the company benefits from the government’s Make-in-India initiative, import restrictions, and preference for domestic manufacturers, pointing to factors that position Saatvik as a growing solar manufacturing leader.

What are the technical charts suggesting?

Saxena said that Saatvik is consolidating between a robust support at ₹520 and resistance around ₹555. A breakout above ₹555 will aim higher, while staying above ₹520 will maintain the broader trend, she added.

She described the stock as a “high-potential swing candidate,” combining strong fundamental triggers with a supportive technical setup.

What is the retail mood on Stocktwits?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Saatvik Green Energy’s stock has risen 19% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<