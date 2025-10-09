Shares hit a fresh high after reporting a fivefold rise in net profit and a 272% surge in revenue for Q1

Shares of Saatvik Green Energy surged 10% to hit a fresh high in early trade on Thursday after posting a robust first-quarter print. The stock hit its upper circuit.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Net profit after tax surged nearly 460% to ₹119 crore, from ₹21.2 crore last year, while revenue from operations climbed 272% higher to ₹916 crore. EBITDA margin increased to 19.77% from 16.5% in the year-ago quarter. The company had a strong order book of 4.05 GW as of June 30.

On Wednesday, the stock gained 5% to hit a record high after the company secured multiple domestic orders worth a combined ₹707.62 crore for the supply of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules from several leading independent power producers (IPPs) and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms.

How Has the Stock Performed Since Listing?

Ever since its soft market debut on September 26, Saatvik Green Energy shares have seen steady growth. The company listed at a 1% discount on the BSE with an opening price of ₹460 against its issue price of ₹465. Meanwhile, on the NSE, the stock listed at par.

Saatvik Green Energy shares have grown 18.6% over their issue price.

What is the Retail Sentiment?

Retail sentiment has remained ‘extremely bullish’ over the last couple of sessions, amid ‘extremely high’ chatter on Stocktwits. It was ‘neutral’ earlier this week.

Saatvik Green Energy's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 10:20 a.m. IST on October 9, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The 10% gain on Thursday is the stock’s highest-ever intra-day gain.

From its lowest price at ₹420.10, the stock has gained more than 30%. Since its listing, it has only declined in two sessions.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com. <