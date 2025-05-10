President Donald Trump’s announcement of a U.K. trade deal and the upcoming U.S.-China trade discussions in Geneva continue to shape market sentiment.

U.S. stock futures edged higher in pre-market trade on Friday after President Donald Trump announced the U.S.-U.K. trade deal and ahead of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer heading to Switzerland for tariff “negotiations” with China.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 rose 0.2% pre-market, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures climbed 0.3%. Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.08%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) was up 0.28% in pre-market trade, the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq 100, was 0.24% higher, and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) notched a 0.13% gain.

The U.S.-China trade talks in Geneva this week are in the spotlight, after Thursday’s rally following Trump’s unveiling of the U.S.-U.K. trade deal, which includes a $10 billion order for Boeing (BA) aircraft.

Boeing’s stock climbed more than 3% in the previous session.



This week, the president has maintained an optimistic tone about the talks with China, saying they would be "substantive."

"It's coming down," he said about the current 145% tariff on Chinese imports, during Thursday’s press conference.

Gold prices (XAUUSD) rose 0.7% to trade at around $3,300 in U.S. premarket hours. The SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) was up 0.6%.

Benchmark oil prices ticked up over 1%. The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, slipped 0.2%.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency markets have surged after Trump’s first trade deal since his sweeping tariffs were announced.

Bitcoin’s price nearly touched $104,000 – the current level of strong resistance, according to Barchart data – for the first time since January.

The apex cryptocurrency was trading just above $103,000 in U.S. premarket hours, registering gains of 3.5% in the past 24 hours.

The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Ethereum’s native token Ether (ETH), Lido Staked Ether (STETH), and Wrapped stETH (WSTETH) were the biggest gainers of the crypto rally among major cryptocurrencies, each gaining more than 19% in the past 24 hours.

Ether’s price crossed the $2,300 threshold for the first time since March.

