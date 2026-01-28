As of 12:32 EST, the S&P 500 index rose nearly 0.5% to $6,983.65, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed nearly1%.

The central bank is widely expected to keep its key rate at a target range of 3.5% to 3.75% in its upcoming policy meeting, this week.

Shares of major health insurance firms were in laggards on Tuesday.



The S&P 500 (SPX) rose to an all-time intraday high on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in major tech stocks as investors await the Federal Reserve’s first policy meeting of 2026, due Wednesday as well as key tech earnings scheduled this week.

As of 12:32 EST, the S&P 500 index rose nearly 0.5% to $6,983.65, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed nearly 1%, according to data from Yahoo Finance.

Shares of major tech firms like Apple and Microsoft were up more than 2%. Meta Platforms, Microsoft, as well as EV giant Tesla’s earnings are due Wednesday. Apple will report its results on Thursday.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index, trended in 'extremely bearish’, and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index, remained ‘bearish,’ amid high message volumes.

Trending Stocks To Watch

UnitedHealth (UNH): The stock is down nearly 20% and is the top trending on Stocktwits after the company issued a weak full-year (FY) 2026 outlook, following a soft fourth-quarter (Q4) print, which came in slightly below Wall Street estimates.

Boeing (BA): The company swung to profit in its fourth quarter earnings, however losses in its two biggest units disappointed investors.

Amazon (AMZN): The company announced on Tuesday that it is closing its Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh stores to focus on more successful formats.

Meta Platforms (META): Reports suggest the company is testing new subscription models across Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

Google (GOOGL): The company has reportedly agreed to pay $68 million to settle claims related to unauthorized recordings of its voice assistant, without admitting wrongdoing.

United Parcel Service (UPS): The company on Tuesday delivered better-than-expected fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results, issued an upbeat outlook for 2026, and announced 30,000 job cuts this year.

Microsoft (MSFT): Local officials in Wisconsin have approved 15 additional data centers in the region.

And on the earnings radar, investors will also be watching for the quarterly reports from Texas Instruments (TXN) Seagate Technology (STX), Logitech International (LOGI), among others who are scheduled to report earnings after the close today.

Other tickers trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing included Richtech Robotics (RR), Redwire (RDW), Movano (MOVE), USA Rare Earth (USAR), and Pinterest (PINS), SentinelOne (S), among others.

