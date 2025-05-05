Positive tech earnings have set the tempo for the recent uptrend, and removal of the tariff overhang would further solidify the rally.

Major U.S. stock futures were moderately lower late Sunday, hinting at a pause in the two-week rally as traders brace for a packed week of earnings and economic data.

Any developments on the tariff front could move the market in a big way.

As of 9:46 p.m. ET, the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow, and Russell 2000 futures were down 0.65%, 0.68%, 0.60%, and 0.92%, respectively.

Crude oil futures slumped in the Asian session after OPEC hinted at ramping up production in the coming months, while gold futures rose modestly. The 10-year Treasury note yield slipped overnight after spiking past 4.30% on Friday, lifted by the stronger-than-expected non-farm payrolls data.

The 2-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee — the policy-setting arm of the Federal Reserve — is likely to headline the Main Street catalyst of the week. The futures market has priced in a 96.8% probability of an unchanged decision even as pressure mounts on Chair Jerome Powell to reduce rates.

In an NBC News "Meet The Press" event, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated calls for the central bank to lower rates. "We are at a perfect time. It's already late," he said.

Trump also clarified that he would not fire Powell before his term expires in March 2026.

Also on tap for the week are a couple of Services sector activity readings due on Monday, the March trade deficit data, the weekly jobless claims data, and a deluge of Fed speeches, all due on Friday.

Monday's earnings calendar includes those from BioNTech (BNTX), On Semiconductor (ON), Tyson Foods (TSN), Ford Motor Co. (F), IAC (IAC), Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC), Mattel (MAT), Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS), Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Williams Companies (WMB) and Vertex Pharma (VRTX).

Bryan Perry, Senior Director at Navellier & Associates, wrote a weekend note arguing for a rate cut.

"Looking at the current situation, it would serve consumer confidence and markets well to know that the Fed is taking preventative action next week instead of their usual reactionary measures when it comes to monetary policy," the analyst said.

He added that a quarter-point cut may not significantly impact borrowing costs, but it would offer clarity, boost confidence, and signal leadership.

Ryan Detrick, Chief Market Strategist at Carson Group, underlined some data to allay any concerns about a bear market. The strategist noted that 87% of the S&P 500 stocks were above their 20-day moving average, and 52% were making new 20-day highs.

He said, "These aren't things you see in bear markets, but you tend to see things like this early in new bullish phases."

US stocks advanced for a second week, with the S&P 500 Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising for nine straight sessions. China trade optimism, positive big tech earnings, and stronger-than-expected non-farm payroll numbers underpinned the positive sentiment during the week.

The broader S&P 500 Index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index are now at their highest in over a month.

Positive tech earnings have set the tempo for the recent uptrend, and removing the tariff overhang would further solidify the rally. According to Factset data, earnings of the S&P 500 companies are set to grow by a robust 12.8% year over year.

The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF jumped 3.4% in the week ended May 2 before closing at $488.83. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) advanced 2.9% to $566.76, and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) gained 3% to $413.04.

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) ended up 3.3% to $200.48.

