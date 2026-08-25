Rezolve will handle indexing and data pipelines for Google Cloud Web3’s blockchain datasets, helping ensure the information stays accurate, complete, up to date, and easy to access.

This is the first major commercial rollout of Rezolve AI’s distributed database platform by a top technology company.

In late July, Rezolve AI reported preliminary first-half 2026 revenue of about $127 million—nearly 20 times the same period a year earlier.

Rezolve AI believes its technology is well-placed to capture a share of the expanding market as AI systems move toward autonomous actions that rely on trusted data.

Shares of Rezolve AI Ltd. (RZLV) jumped 26% on Tuesday after the company announced that Google has selected its proprietary distributed database technology for use inside Google Cloud.

The stock is now on track for its best day since December, if gains hold.

Google Deploys The Technology

Rezolve AI said Google chose the system after a careful review. It will handle indexing and data pipelines for Google Cloud Web3’s blockchain datasets, helping ensure the information stays accurate, complete, up to date, and easy to access.

This is the first major commercial rollout of Rezolve AI’s distributed database platform by a top technology company. The firm has long seen the technology as a key part of its plan to build enterprise AI infrastructure.

Daniel M. Wagner, chairman and CEO, described the selection as significant independent validation of work developed over many years. He said the initial deployment is an important commercial step that shows the system can meet the needs of a major technology organization.

Building On Recent Momentum

The Google news arrives amid a series of recent company updates. In late July, the AI-powered conversational commerce platform reported preliminary first-half 2026 revenue of about $127 million—nearly 20 times the same period a year earlier and already more than 2.7 times its full-year 2025 total. It reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance of roughly $360 million.

Earlier this month, the company highlighted production-scale results from the 2026 Football World Cup, where its technology supported 103 million app opens and 5.8 million location events across 16 stadiums. It also launched a patent-backed AI Provenance platform to mark and verify AI-generated content as regulations tighten.

Path To The Growing Market Opportunity

Rezolve AI aims to turn the platform into a wider enterprise infrastructure offering, following the approach of other technology firms that first built tools for their own use and later made them available more broadly. Google’s choice is presented as a major advance in that shift.

Industry forecasts cited by the company show that global spending on AI infrastructure for data preparation and related needs will climb from $109 billion in 2025 to $295 billion annually by 2030. Rezolve AI believes its technology is well-placed to capture a share of that expanding market as AI systems move toward autonomous actions that rely on trusted data.

The relationship with Google is set to grow further. Plans include adding more capabilities, supporting additional networks and enhancing the platform for advanced AI systems. The company is investing in both customer-facing AI tools and the underlying infrastructure needed for large-scale enterprise use.

How Did RZLV Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around RZLV stock jumped from bearish to bullish over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from low to high levels.

A Stocktwits user said that RZLV will hit $10 in the short term and $25 in 2027.

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“Rezolve is an accelerating freight train. At this point only a full-on AI bubble burst can smother its ascent. And even then it would probably recover like AMZN,” another user wrote.

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According to data from Koyfin, all five analysts covering RZLV rate it Buy or higher. The stock has a 12-month average price target of $10.50, implying potential upside of over 300% from its last close.

RZLV stock has gained 20% year-to-date.

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