Redwire wins an Axiom Space contract for two solar arrays on its second station module.

Redwire will build two more ROSA solar-array wings for Axiom Station’s second module, adding to its work on the first module.

Redwire’s ROSA solar arrays provide lightweight, expandable power and have a 100% success record across various missions.

The company has delivered or is developing over 65 arrays and is targeting lunar, Mars, and orbital data-center projects.

Redwire Corp. (RDW) stock rose in Monday’s premarket after the space technology company secured a new contract from Axiom Space to supply two Roll-Out Solar Array wings for the second Axiom Station module. The deal expands Redwire’s role in powering the planned commercial space station and strengthens its space infrastructure pipeline.

Redwire stock traded more than 1% higher in Monday’s premarket after over a 6% decline last week.

Redwire Expands The Axiom Partnership

Redwire has secured another contract from Axiom Space to build two Roll-Out Solar Array (ROSA) wings for the second module of Axiom Station, expanding its role in developing the planned commercial space station.

Redwire is already building ROSA systems for Axiom Space’s first station module. The new deal adds two more solar arrays as Axiom works to build a privately operated space station in low-Earth orbit.

“The unparalleled track record of ROSA supporting the International Space Station (ISS) in low-Earth orbit (LEO) makes it the ideal system to provide the robust power needed to support Axiom Space’s global customers and pioneering commercial space station, Axiom Station,” said Mike Gold, President of Redwire Space.

Redwire’s Proven Solar Technology

Redwire’s ROSA is designed to provide spacecraft with expandable solar power while using less mass and volume than traditional rigid solar panels. Redwire said its systems have achieved a 100% success rate across missions in low-Earth orbit, geostationary orbit, and other space environments.

Redwire said more than 65 solar-array wings have either been delivered or are currently under development. The company is also positioning its power technology for future lunar and Mars exploration missions as well as emerging orbital data-center projects.

In September, Redwire was selected as one of 15 companies for a U.S. Space Systems Command contract worth more than $980 million, allowing it to provide technology and services for U.S. military space testing and training.

Axiom Station plans to create a permanent commercial destination in low-Earth orbit. The platform is expected to support scientific research, product development, manufacturing in microgravity, and human spaceflight activities involving countries and commercial customers around the world.

Axiom Space’s first station module is in final assembly at Thales Alenia Space in Turin, Italy. After assembly, the module will move to Houston for integration and testing before heading to Florida’s Kennedy Space Center for launch. Axiom plans to launch that module in 2028. The second module is also preparing for final assembly and is expected to launch less than a year after the first.

RDW Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘neutral’ territory.

A user said the latest development was “more good news” for the stock, adding that they were “cautiously optimistic” but wanted to see it “move up and hold” instead of continuing the “daily pump and dump.”

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