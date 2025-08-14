The analyst said the stock’s ₹310–₹320 zone will decide its next move, with a break lower opening the door to a further 30–45 point fall.

Rail Vikas Nigam shares have dropped to a crucial support zone, putting focus on the stock’s next move.

SEBI-registered analyst Sudhansu Sekhar Panda said the counter has now fallen to the ₹310–₹320 range, which is a long-term support level for this stock and the point from which it rallied a few months ago.

He noted that on the daily chart, the stock is showing volatility around this support zone, making it a decisive level for its next direction.

What Should Investors Do?

If the price falls below this zone, Panda said the counter could see another 30 to 45 point decline. However, he considers this a good opportunity for long-term investing, especially with the company set to pay a dividend.

He suggested that with a one-year vision, investors could enter at dips or deeper dips, as short-term volatility will remain and can benefit professional traders.

If the stock drops further, he identified the ₹270–₹280 range as another favourable entry point for a potential upside rally.

Order Win

Recently, the company secured a letter of award from Southern Railway to install video surveillance systems at 441 D and E category stations and upgrade existing systems at 43 A1 to C category stations.

The ₹90.65 crore contract will be executed over 18 months under general contract conditions as part of RVNL’s regular business operations.

Awarded by a domestic entity, the order aims to enhance surveillance infrastructure across the railway network. The company said its promoter group has no interest in the awarding entity, and the order does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

RVNL’s stock has declined 24.1% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<