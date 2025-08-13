The firm stated that the move is part of a package of changes, which includes the relocation of the company's headquarters, the rollout of a new business framework, and expanded support for the company's 54 powersports dealerships.

RumbleOn, Inc. said on Wednesday it has rebranded as RideNow Group, Inc., with a new ticker symbol RDNW. Both the name and ticker symbol officially changed on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded nearly 1% lower in Wednesday’s pre-market.

The firm stated that the move is part of a package of changes, which includes the relocation of the company's headquarters, the rollout of a new business framework, and expanded support for the company's 54 powersports dealerships.

The headquarters for RideNow Group will shift from Irving, Texas, to Chandler, Arizona, to offices in the company's flagship store. “The move consolidates leadership and support functions in one location, reinforcing the company's "one team" approach to corporate and store operations,” the firm said.

"This change is about more than a new name and ticker symbol—it's about aligning our corporate identity and our operations with the brand our customers already know," said CEO Michael Quartieri.

RideNow is one of the largest dealership groups in the U.S., which offers new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, and more.

