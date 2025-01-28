RTX Corp Stock Touches All-Time High After Upbeat Q4 Results: Retail’s Divided

The aerospace and defense firm reported adjusted earnings of $1.54 per share, for the fourth quarter, compared with an estimate of $1.38 per share.

RTX Corp shares rose 3.5% and hit an all-time high on Tuesday after the company topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on strong demand for its equipment.

The aerospace and defense firm reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.54 per share, compared with an estimate of $1.38 per share, according to FinChat data.

The firm’s quarterly sales jumped 9% year-over-year (YoY) to $21.62 billion, beating average analysts’ estimate of $20.52 billion.

Its Pratt & Whitney unit, which produces airplane engines, reported an 18% jump in sales, driven by higher deliveries.

The company said that 13 customers globally have selected its GTF engines to power 217 Airbus A321XLR aircraft.

RTX’s Collins Aerospace segment also reported a 6% rise in sales, aided by a 13% increase in defense and a 12% rise in commercial aftermarket sales.

Its Raytheon segment, which supplies military equipment, posted a 4% rise in sales, driven by higher volume on land and air defense systems, including the Patriot missiles used by Ukraine in its war with Russia.

RTX projected 2025 earnings in the range of $6 to $6.15 per share, compared with the Street estimate of $6.07 per share.

It forecasted adjusted net sales between $83 billion and $84 billion, falling below the estimated $84.34 billion.

“We have strong momentum heading into 2025 with a $218 billion backlog and unprecedented demand for our products and solutions,” said CEO Chris Calio.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits moved to ‘neutral’ (53/100) territory from ‘bullish’(59/100) a day ago, while retail chatter soared to ‘extremely high.’

Some users were concerned whether Lockheed Martin's results hindered the stock’s gains.

Others were optimistic about the company’s future.

Over the past year, the stock has gained 44%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos