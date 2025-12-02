Gerber was reacting to a rumor about Tesla being close to upgrading the cameras on its portfolio of cars.

Ross Gerber, co-founder of investment firm Gerber Kawasaki, on Tuesday said that Tesla Inc. (TSLA) needs to upgrade the hardware in its cars to get to Level 5 autonomy.

“Despite gains with FSD 14, I believe Tesla needs to upgrade the hardware to get to level 5 autonomy. I think this is the last key to open the autonomous door. Better hardware,” Gerber said in a post on X, reacting to a rumor about Tesla being close to upgrading the cameras on its portfolio of cars.

Ross Gerber's post on X | @GerberKawasaki/X

Tesla started rolling out the FSD 14 update to its customers in October. This update introduced features such as advanced parking, new speed profiles, and autopilot improvements, among other enhancements.

The FSD 14 update also introduces a tenfold increase in the parameter count in the neural network compared to FSD 13, aiming to enhance the system’s intelligence and performance.

Tesla shares were down 0.2% in Tuesday’s opening trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

