The $6.25 billion commitment will seed “Trump accounts” of children who are not eligible for a new federal program that allows parents to open tax-advantaged investment accounts.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised Michael and Susan Dell after the couple announced a $6.25 billion commitment toward investment accounts of 25 million children.

“TWO GREAT PEOPLE. I LOVE DELL!!!” President Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

President Donald Trump's post on Truth Social | @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

The $6.25 billion commitment will seed “Trump accounts” of children who are not eligible for a new federal program that allows parents to open tax-advantaged investment accounts for children under 18 with Social Security Numbers (SSN).

As part of the pledge, the Dells have committed to seed these accounts with $250 each for children aged 10 and under and those born before Jan. 1, 2025.

The federal program will contribute $1,000 to the Trump accounts of U.S. citizens born on or after Jan. 1, 2025, through 2028.

“Susan and I believe the smartest investment we can make is in children. That’s why we’re so excited to contribute $6.25 billion from our charitable funds to help 25 million children start building a strong financial foundation through Invest America,” the Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) CEO said in a post on X.

Michael Dell's post on X | @MichaelDell/X

