“The Big Short” legend issued the clarification in a post on X, stating that his older short bet against Tesla was worth $5 million, not $500 million.

Michael Burry on Tuesday denied that he had taken a short bet on Tesla Inc. (TSLA) stock and reposted his original take on the company’s valuation.

“Tesla’s market capitalization is ridiculously overvalued today and has been for a good long time,” stated Burry, according to an excerpt from his recent article on Substack.

Tesla shares were up nearly 1% in Tuesday’s opening trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

