Roku has raised streaming device prices by up to $50 as higher memory costs pressure the hardware business.

Since Fox’s Roku acquisition announcement, the latter’s stock has gained 90%.

The $22 billion deal values Roku at $160 per share and aims to create a larger streaming and digital advertising platform.

Roku raised prices across its streaming device lineup, with the Roku Ultra now costing $150, while the Streaming Stick increased to $40.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) stock is on track for a fourth straight monthly gain as investors weigh Fox acquisition interest, prepare for the company's August 6 second-quarter (Q2) earnings, and assess the latest streaming device price increases aimed at improving hardware margins and supporting profit amid optimism for connected TV advertising demand.

Roku Gains Market Momentum After Fox Acquisition Bid

Market attention has centered on Fox Corp’s. (FOXA) acquisition of Roku, announced last month, aiming to strengthen Fox’s position in streaming, advertising and digital distribution while expanding Roku’s reach under a larger media ecosystem.

Fox will purchase Roku for $160 per share through a mix of cash and stock. The transaction values Roku at approximately $22 billion in enterprise value and brings together Fox’s sports, news and entertainment portfolio with Roku’s streaming technology, user base and advertising capabilities.

Following completion of the deal, Fox shareholders are expected to own about 73% of the combined company, while Roku investors would hold the remaining 27%. Since the deal announcement on June 15, Roku stock has surged over 90%.

Roku’s Pricing Strategy Evolves

Roku has reportedly raised prices for its streaming devices, with some products now costing up to $50 more. The company is facing higher costs for key parts, especially memory chips, as growing demand from AI technology puts pressure on the semiconductor supply chain.

The price hike has affected Roku’s streaming devices, including its flagship Roku Ultra, which now carries a $150 price tag after previously selling for $100. The entry-level Roku Streaming Stick has also risen to $40 from $30.

During Roku's fiscal first-quarter earnings call, Anthony Wood, the company's CEO, said Roku's devices require significantly less memory than competing products and rely on lower-cost components.

Roku has historically accepted thinner hardware margins to attract more users to its ecosystem. Its latest decision to increase prices marks a notable change in strategy, reflecting a greater emphasis on protecting margins and improving cash generation. The move could also help offset higher operating and supply chain costs while demonstrating increased pricing power.

Earnings Will Be The Next Test

Investors will now focus on Roku’s Q2 earnings report on August 6. They will look at key numbers like user growth, revenue per user and profit margins to see if the company’s recent stock gains are backed by stronger business performance rather than just takeover hopes.

Analysts expect Q2 revenue of $1.29 billion with earnings of $0.59 per share, according to Fiscal AI data.

What ROKU Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock turned to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day. The stock saw a 50% decline in message volume over the past week.

A user said, “$ROKU is quietly raising hardware prices, with the Roku Ultra reportedly seeing a 50% price increase.

The move could signal improving pricing power, but the bigger question is whether consumers will accept higher device costs in a competitive streaming market.”

ROKU stock has gained over 30% year-to-date.

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