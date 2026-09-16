Needham said the FDA outcome was better than expected because the regulator could have demanded meaningful changes to Rocket’s Danon disease trial.

Needham upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ with a $9 price target, according to The Fly.

The FDA said that Rocket could continue enrolling and dosing patients in the Phase 2 study at a recalibrated dose.

Last year, the FDA placed the study on clinical hold after one patient died from complications related to capillary leak syndrome.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) was on investors’ radar on Wednesday after the biotech firm received an upgrade from Needham following its alignment with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on a pivotal study for its experimental genetic disease therapy.

Needham upgraded Rocket Pharma to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ with a $9 price target, according to The Fly. This implies an upside of around 150% from current levels. The stock has a consensus 12-month price target of $8.84, according to Koyfin data, while six of the 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a ‘Buy,’ six ‘Hold,’ and two ‘Sell.’

At the time of writing, RCKT stock was up 7.6% and was on track for its best day so far this month.

Needham Says FDA Outcome Was Better Than Expected

On Tuesday, the FDA confirmed that Rocket can continue enrolling and dosing patients in the Phase 2 study of RP-A501 at a recalibrated dose. The firm is testing its therapy on patients with Danon Disease, a rare, inherited genetic disorder that can cause severe damage to the heart and muscles. Rocket expects to complete dosing by mid-2027.

The study will assess patients after 12 months to determine whether the treatment increases LAMP2 protein levels in the heart and reduces abnormal heart muscle thickness by at least 10%. The results could support a potential accelerated FDA approval.

Needham said the FDA update removed a “meaningful regulatory overhang,” adding that the outcome was better than expected because regulators could have demanded meaningful changes to the study.

Why The FDA Decision Matters

Last year, the FDA placed the study on clinical hold after two patients experienced serious complications related to capillary leak syndrome, with one patient dying following an acute systemic infection. The FDA lifted the hold in August, allowing the study to resume at a lower recalibrated dose.

Retail’s Take On RCKT

Retail sentiment surrounding RCKT on Stocktwits turned ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours, amid an 800% surge in message volume.

One user pointed out that the “key efficacy catalyst” could be more than two years away.

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RCKT shares have climbed around 2% so far in 2026.

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