Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, and CrowdStrike shares surged to annual highs on Tuesday amid a jump in AI-related names and rising analyst optimism around the companies.

NVDA stock jumped to an all-time high, closing 0.14% higher amid a broad run-up in chip stocks and SpaceX’s intentions to buy its chips.

AMD stock climbed nearly 3% at close after Citi and Mizuho hiked price targets on the company.

CRWD stock also closed more than 2% higher after it announced that Fal.Con Europe 2026, its annual cybersecurity conference, has sold out amid a growing demand for cybersecurity.

Shares of Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) jumped to annual highs on Tuesday amid broader sector tailwinds and Wall Street optimism.

NVDA stock jumped to an all-time high, closing 0.14% higher amid a broad run-up in chip stocks and SpaceX’s intentions to buy its chips.

AMD stock climbed nearly 3% at close after Citi and Mizuho hiked price targets on the company.

CRWD stock also closed more than 2% higher after it announced that Fal.Con Europe 2026, its annual cybersecurity conference, has sold out amid a growing demand for cybersecurity. The stock also got a price target upgrade from StoneX.

Nvidia Jumps To All-Time High Amid AI Rally

NVDA stock surged to a record high of $243.37 on Tuesday, marking five straight days of gains as a broader rally in the AI sector pushed it higher.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's SpaceX (SPCX) is reportedly looking to raise $40 billion to buy Nvidia’s semiconductors, according to the Financial Times, for a major chip order. Apollo is anticipated to lead the deal and help sell the debt to a wide base of investors.

Earlier in the week, BNP Paribas raised the price target on Nvidia to $345 from $285 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares, implying an upside of more than 44% from its last close.

NVDA stock is up more than 26% year-to-date. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the company slipped from ‘bullish’ to ‘bearish’ over 24 hours.

Advanced Micro Devices Gains After Wall Street Thumbs Up

Shares of AMD rallied to a 52-week high of $658.52 on Tuesday, notching a new record after two Wall Street analysts hiked the price target on the company amid the ongoing rally in chip stocks.

Citi raised the price target on AMD to $800 from $575 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, suggesting an upside of more than 23% from its last close.

The analyst said, according to The Fly, that it had increased its central processing unit total addressable market in 2030 to $300 billion following the launch of several personal AI agents. The agents can drive a big increase in inference-related compute, memory, and networking consumption, the analyst said.

Citi also added that it views AMD as one of the primary beneficiaries of increased CPU usage since Meta, which recently launched Muse, is one of its largest customers.

Mizuho also raised the price target on AMD to $705 from $580 and kept an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares. The firm said that it increased targets in the semiconductor space to reflect agentic AI tailwinds following the launch of Meta's Muse and OpenAI's Dots as agentic AI adoption accelerates.

The company's shares have surged more than 190% so far this year. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AMD was ‘neutral’ at the time of writing.

CrowdStrike Gains On Growing Demand For AI Cybersecurity, Wall Street Optimism

CRWD stock rose to a new annual high of $286.99 on Tuesday, notching seven consecutive sessions of gains.

Shares have been rising amid growing demand for AI-driven cybersecurity and the company’s expanding platform capabilities.

On Tuesday, CrowdStrike announced that Fal.Con Europe 2026 has sold out, reaching capacity faster than ever, with registrations up 60% over last year. The momentum builds on a record-setting Fal.Con 2026 in Las Vegas, where more than 10,000 cybersecurity leaders confronted a defining reality for the AI era. From Nov. 2-4, Fal.Con Europe 2026 will bring more than 3,000 security leaders to Barcelona for three days of keynotes, hands-on learning, live demonstrations, and more than 150 sessions featuring CrowdStrike customers, experts, and 60+ ecosystem partners.

StoneX also raised its price target on CrowdStrike to $325 from $250 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares after an “insightful” investor fireside chat discussion and "productive" Q&A session with management, according to The Fly.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CRWD stock was ‘neutral’ at the time of writing. The company's shares have surged nearly 146% in 2026.

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