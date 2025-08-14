Elon Musk’s SpaceX has steadily been launching these satellites since 2019, with plans to expand the constellation further.

SpaceX on Thursday launched another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Thursday’s launch deployed 28 Starlink satellites, adding to the larger constellation of over 8,000 satellites. Elon Musk’s SpaceX has steadily been launching these satellites since 2019, with plans to expand the constellation further.

