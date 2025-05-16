The company said it would launch the Aspera spacecraft on its Electron launch vehicle from the Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 no earlier than the first quarter of 2026.

Rocket Lab (RKLB) saw a more than 250% jump in retail chatter on Wednesday after NASA selected to launch its Aspera mission.

NASA said the maximum value of the contract would be $300 million.

“Through the observation of ultraviolet light, Aspera will examine hot gas in the space between galaxies, called the intergalactic medium. The mission will study the inflow and outflow of gas from galaxies, a process thought to contribute to star formation,” the agency said in a statement.

Rocket Lab said earlier on Wednesday that it successfully supported Varda Space Industries' W-3 capsule's re-entry to Earth. This was the third successful operation in the W-series of Varda missions.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in the ‘extremely bullish’ (80/100) territory, while retail chatter was ‘extremely high.’

“This stock legit makes my heart race the more you research what they’re doing,” one retail trader said before adding that the stock is a long-term play.

“This company is run like a well-oiled machine. It's evident that the chances of success are extremely high upon reaching every milestone thus far,” another user said.

Rocket Lab topped Wall Street’s expectations for first-quarter revenue, posting a 32% jump compared to a year earlier.

The company had forecasted second-quarter revenue between $130 million and $140 million.

Rocket Lab stock has fallen 5.1% year to date (YTD).

