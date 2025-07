Robot Consulting floated the initial public offering of its ADS, with 3.75 million units on offer, at an offer price of $4.

American depository shares (ADS) of Robot Consulting debuted on the Nasdaq Capital exchange at $4.23 on Thursday.

Robot Consulting floated the initial public offering of its ADS, with 3.75 million units on offer, at an offer price of $4.

