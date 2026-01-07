The facial age check has started in the U.S. and will expand globally over the coming days to all regions where chat is available.

Roblox Corp. (RBLX) has garnered increased investor attention after the company said it has begun enforcing mandatory age verification for users who want to access chat features on its platform, marking a major shift in how large gaming networks manage online communication.

New Safety Requirement Rolls Out

“By building proactive, age-based barriers, we can empower users to create and connect in ways that are both safe and appropriate.” -Matt Kaufman, Chief Safety Officer, Roblox

Roblox stock inched 0.3% higher by Wednesday mid-morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ the previous day. At the same time, message volume shifted to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours.

RBLX’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:40 a.m. ET on Jan. 7, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock saw a more than 700% increase in retail chatter over 24 hours as of Wednesday morning.

How Do Age Checks Work?

Roblox has been facing multiple lawsuits, accusing it of failing to shield minors from online exploitation adequately. On Tuesday, TD Cowen lowered its fourth-quarter bookings forecast for Roblox to $2.24 billion from $2.30 billion after December came in weaker than expected. The firm also reduced its full-year 2026 bookings estimate to $8.09 billion from $8.48 billion.

RBLX stock has gained over 24% in the last 12 months.

