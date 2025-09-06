According to a Bloomberg News report, the new application, called “Roblox Moments,” will be available in a beta version.

Roblox Corp (RBLX) is reportedly piloting a new short-form video platform, similar to TikTok, designed to let users record and share 30-second highlights from their video game experiences.

According to a Bloomberg News report, the new application is called “Roblox Moments” and will be available in a beta version, the company said at the start of its annual two-day conference for game developers.

The report added that the viewers will be able to tap in to join games they like. Bloomberg noted that Roblox would release the app’s source code to developers, enabling them to tailor the experience for their products. “Moments serves as a powerful engine for discovery, immersing users in inspiring, community-captured gameplay,” the company said, according to the report.

It further added that over the past year, Roblox has shared more than $1 billion of the revenue generated by the games with the developers. The gaming company’s video clips are already available on other platforms such as YouTube, with more than one trillion views.

Retail sentiment on Roblox remained unchanged in the ‘bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘low’ levels, according to Stocktwits. Shares of Roblox were down marginally during midday trading.

The report added that within the Roblox ecosystem, the most popular app is Clip It, a TikTok-style platform developed by Neura Studios. It enables users to edit and share Roblox gameplay videos in a feed, monetizing through ad placements between user-generated clips.

Shares of Roblox have gained over 123% this year and have soared nearly 200% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.