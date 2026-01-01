Robinhood has been expanding its offering to its clients and recently entered into the highly growing prediction market.

Crypto platform Robinhood on Wednesday announced that it is testing full-service tax filing and real estate planning on its platform, in a move aimed at expanding its services beyond crypto trading.

“We’re testing something new. Full-service tax filing. Estate planning. And a dedicated CFP professional. Plus a 1% match on all transfers from another brokerage,” it said in a post on X.

It recently entered the highly growing prediction market, mimicking similar moves from competitors.

