Robinhood Stock Rises On Significant Jump In February Operating Metrics: Retail Remains Bullish

Assets under custody jumped 58% YoY to $187 billion but fell 8% compared to January.

Robinhood Stock Rises On Significant Jump In February Operating Metrics: Retail Remains Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 12:00 AM IST

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) rose nearly 2% on Tuesday after the company reported its February operating metrics that saw a significant jump in its funded customers and assets under custody (AUC).

Funded customers in February 2025 rose 8% year over year (YoY) to 25.6 million and increased by approximately 150,000 from January.

AUC jumped 58% YoY to $187 billion but fell 8% compared to January.

Net deposits stood at $4.8 billion compared to $3.6 billion in the same period a year ago and versus $5.6 billion in January.

Robinhood reported a 77% rise in equity notional trading volumes to $142.9 billion. At the same time, crypto notional trading volumes jumped 122% YoY to $14.4 billion. Margin balances also rose at the end of February, rising 129% YoY to $8.7 billion.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Robinhood with an ‘Overweight’ rating and a $69 price target.

According to TheFly, the brokerage noted that Robinhood is one of the most popular financial services platforms, particularly among younger generations.

Cantor noted that with Robinhood taking market share in equity and crypto, the stock’s risk-reward ratio is attractive at current levels despite the year-to-date rally. The market is underestimating the firm’s potential within both equities and crypto, it noted.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment continued to trend in the ‘bullish’ territory (60/100), albeit with a lower score. The move was accompanied by ‘high’ levels of message volume.

HOOD’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:53 p.m. ET on March 5, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits HOOD’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:53 p.m. ET on March 5, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One Stocktwits user expressed optimism on Robinhood’s February metrics.

HOOD shares have lost nearly 8% this year but have more than doubled over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Boeing Reports 63% Rise In February Deliveries — Retail’s Bullish But Frustrated Over Lack Of Stock Price Movement

Boeing Reports 63% Rise In February Deliveries — Retail’s Bullish But Frustrated Over Lack Of Stock Price Movement

Cboe Pushes For Ether Staking In ETFs While Token Struggles Below $2K – Stock Drops Amid Market Slump

Cboe Pushes For Ether Staking In ETFs While Token Struggles Below $2K – Stock Drops Amid Market Slump

Disney Stock Drops Below $100 As Recession Fears Intensify: Retail Stays Bearish

Disney Stock Drops Below $100 As Recession Fears Intensify: Retail Stays Bearish

Airline Stocks Tumble After Revised Q1 Guidance Disappoints Investors: Retail Reaction Is Mixed

Airline Stocks Tumble After Revised Q1 Guidance Disappoints Investors: Retail Reaction Is Mixed

ServiceNow Stock Rebounds After Analysts Give Thumbs Up To $2.85B Moveworks Deal: Retail’s Excited

ServiceNow Stock Rebounds After Analysts Give Thumbs Up To $2.85B Moveworks Deal: Retail’s Excited

Recent Stories

Boeing Reports 63% Rise In February Deliveries — Retail’s Bullish But Frustrated Over Lack Of Stock Price Movement

Boeing Reports 63% Rise In February Deliveries — Retail’s Bullish But Frustrated Over Lack Of Stock Price Movement

Cboe Pushes For Ether Staking In ETFs While Token Struggles Below $2K – Stock Drops Amid Market Slump

Cboe Pushes For Ether Staking In ETFs While Token Struggles Below $2K – Stock Drops Amid Market Slump

Disney Stock Drops Below $100 As Recession Fears Intensify: Retail Stays Bearish

Disney Stock Drops Below $100 As Recession Fears Intensify: Retail Stays Bearish

Airline Stocks Tumble After Revised Q1 Guidance Disappoints Investors: Retail Reaction Is Mixed

Airline Stocks Tumble After Revised Q1 Guidance Disappoints Investors: Retail Reaction Is Mixed

ServiceNow Stock Rebounds After Analysts Give Thumbs Up To $2.85B Moveworks Deal: Retail’s Excited

ServiceNow Stock Rebounds After Analysts Give Thumbs Up To $2.85B Moveworks Deal: Retail’s Excited

Recent Videos

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

Video Icon
‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Video Icon