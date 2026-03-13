The cybersecurity firm said that it expects a non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.01 to $0.02 for Q1 2027, versus Wall Street estimates of $0.05.

Shares of SentinelOne Inc. (S) fell more than 4% in Thursday’s post-market hours after the company forecast an earnings per share for the first-quarter (Q1) 2027 below street expectations.

The cybersecurity firm said that it expects a non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.01 to $0.02 for the next quarter, versus Wall Street estimates of $0.05.

Meanwhile, the company reported fourth-quarter (Q4) 2026 results, in line with analysts’ expectations, although the company posted revenue of $1.001 billion for the full year of 2026, marking a historic milestone.

Q4 Snapshot

For the quarter, the company reported that its total revenue increased 20% to $271.2 million, compared to $271.18 million that Wall Street expected, according to data from Fiscal.ai.

The company said that its annualized recurring revenue (ARR) increased 22% to $1.1 billion as of January 31, 2026.

“We surpassed the $1 billion revenue milestone, growing 22% year-over-year, and achieved full-year operating profitability – a strong close to fiscal year ’26,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne.

“Businesses of all sizes, including the world's largest enterprises, are standardizing on the Singularity platform as the foundation for securing AI and autonomous cybersecurity. Our continued upmarket success is driving larger deals and strong expansion onto a single, unified platform,” he added.

The company said it expects revenue of $276 million to $278 million for the upcoming quarter, and $1.195 billion to $1.205 billion in annual revenue for 2027.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around S shares climbed the most in a month to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ levels, while message volumes were at ‘extremely high’ levels.

One bullish user touted the company’s guidance as “pretty solid,” adding that the company would be a good bet.

Shares of S have declined more than 28% in the past year.

