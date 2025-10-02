Tenev said Robinhood aims to lead the next major shift in finance driven by tokenized assets and prediction markets.

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said that the tokenization of assets, such as stocks and real estate, could fundamentally reshape global finance, expanding the market from low-single-digit trillions to tens of trillions of dollars.

Shares of Robinhood fell 2.8% to $139.14 on Wednesday, snapping a two-day winning streak, though the stock rose 0.5% in after-hours trading.

Speaking at the Token2049 conference in Singapore, Tenev described tokenization as “a freight train” that will “eat the entire financial system” once public and private assets move onto blockchain networks, according to a Bloomberg report.

The comments came as the company is reportedly planning to expand its prediction markets product internationally, holding talks with regulators such as the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority to determine how the product should be classified.

Prediction markets are typically regulated as futures contracts in the U.S. but fall under gambling laws in many other countries.

Earlier this week, Tenev said on X that Robinhood’s Prediction Markets had surpassed four billion event contracts traded all-time, with two billion contracts traded in the third quarter alone. He also hinted at new features with the post, “Shorting on Robinhood. Soon for bears of all sizes.”

In a recent note, Needham raised its price target on Robinhood to $145 from $120, maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating. While noting the retail trading giant’s strong growth in September, the research firm said that Robinhood remains the most advanced platform in the race to become a “one-stop shop” for investors.

Robinhood began offering tokenized equities in June, a move that drew scrutiny from European regulators. Despite that, crypto continues to drive growth for the company, with crypto-related revenue doubling to $160 million in the second quarter.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Robinhood was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

One user said the recent pullback in Robinhood was a good opportunity to sell puts and build positions for the next move higher, adding that the stock’s momentum and strong buying interest could push it toward $150 soon, with $200 seen as a realistic longer-term target.

Another user said the stock’s “much-needed cool down” after its sharp rally should set it up to reach $150 “in no time.”

Robinhood’s stock has more than tripled so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.